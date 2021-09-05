CPI(M) alleges ploy to enhance property tax

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 00:06 IST

The CPI(M) has demanded that the State government halt its attempts to increase property tax in all municipalities and corporations of the State.

Urban residents are already under severe financial distress induced by COVID-19 pandemic and any further taxation will only lead to chaos, a statement from the city unit of the party said.

Alleging that the State government has yielded to Centre’s pressure for urban reforms according to which property tax will be calculated based on the property’s market value, and not the rental value as applicable now.

Advertising

Advertising

In order to avail additional loan offer by the Centre based on multi-pronged reforms, the State government has agreed for urban reforms, the statement alleged.

By implementing the reforms, the State government is aiming to escape from its responsibility of devolving funds to the urban local bodies, it said.