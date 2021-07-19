CPI(M) alleges irregularities alleged in GHMC

Outsourced workers dismissed to accommodate kin of workers in the Mayor’s household, says party

Allegations of irregularities have been levelled against GHMC officials with regard to employment of outsourced workers in sanitation wing, and of misuse of power against Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. City central committee of CPI(M) issued a statement on Monday, seeking enquiry into the irregularities.

According to the allegations, supported by documentary evidence, three persons — two sanitation workers and a sanitation field assistant — have been removed from their duties with the “devious motive of employing the kin of workers in the Mayor’s household”.

Sanitation worker V. Bharathi and her daughter and co-worker Rama Devi could not attend duties for close to a month as the former had been hospitalised in April due to COVID-19 infection, the note said. When they tried to report back to duty, officials told them that they had been removed, along with the SFA Saibaba, the party’s city secretary M.Srinivas alleged, demanding their reinstatement.

A circular from the Khairatabad Zonal office with regard to replacement of Sanitation workers on medical grounds, directed for replacement of all the three, who are alleged to be mother of the car driver of Mayor’s father and veteran leader K. Keshava Rao, wife of Ms. Vijayalakshmi’s driver, and another TRS worker and Mayor’s follower.

A rebuttal from GHMC said the workers and the supervisor had been removed from duties due to prolonged absence from duty and irregularities pertaining to attendance. The two workers were absent for four months since January this year, and yet their biometrics were recorded by the Sanitation Field Assistant, which led to the sacking of all the three outsourcing staff.

The rejoinder further denied their replacement with any other workers.