CPI vows to defeat BJP in five States

HYDERABAD

01 February 2021 21:57 IST

Electoral alliances will be forged with this objective in mind, says Raja

Communist Party of India’s national general secretary D. Raja affirmed that primary objective of the party with regard to the upcoming elections in five States is to defeat the BJP and not allow it any foothold in these States.

Electoral alliances will be forged with this objective in mind, Mr. Raja said at a press conference organised on Monday, briefing the media about the resolutions taken during party’s two-day National Council meetings which ended on January 31.

In Kerala, the party is part of the Left Democratic Front, which had recently swept the local body elections, while in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it is working in alliance with DMK, MDMK and other parties. In West Bengal, the Left and Congress party are holding deliberations for an alliance to emerge as credible alternative, while in Assam all secular forces are set to come together to support the people who are disgruntled with the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr.Raja averred and said BJP will be denied a foothold in all these States.

Calling the latest budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as continuation of the Centre’s aggressive, pro-corporate policies, Mr.Raja said it had nothing for suffering masses.

India has hit the nadir of all developmental indices, and has the largest number of hungry people in the world, yet the budget has nothing to ameliorate the situation, he said, and called it “shameless declaration of support for corporate forces.”

Wealth inequalities are spiralling, with corporates making wealth even during the COVID-19 pandemic. No investment is made to generate jobs in order to address the unprecedented levels of unemployment, Mr. Raja said.

Government used the pandemic as smokescreen to abdicate its responsibility to Indian economy by dismantling the public sector. It has destroyed the demarcation between strategic and non-strategic sectors and allowed private sector in Space, Atomic Energy, Defence, and Arms & Ammunition production too.

Launching a broadside against the ruling NDA government, Mr. Raja said the BJP-RSS combine has become very aggressive in pursuing its divisive, sectarian, communal agenda, aimed at changing the character of Indian State.

Since coming to power, BJP has been brazenly violating constitutional values of secularism and welfare state, and trying to build theocratic State based on ideological commitment to Hindutva.

Speaking of farmers’ agitation, and Pime Mnister Narendra Modi’s response that law would take its own course, Mr.Raja questioned if law would be allowed to take its course.

Significantly raising the predicament of revolutionary poet Vara Vara Rao and academic G.N. Saibaba who had been imprisoned under UAPA despite serious medical conditions, and said this government is ruthless and fascist, and does not allow dissent.

Criticising the farm laws as corporatisation of agriculture and detrimental to food security, he said the CPI demands repeal of all the three farm laws during the budget sessions.

He affirmed the party’s commitment to the fight against communal, fascist forces through broad-based ideological and secular campaigns, towards reclaiming the republic.