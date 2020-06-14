CPI to stage protests on power bills

HYDERABAD

14 June 2020 23:17 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will stage demonstrations in front of the offices of power utilities across Telangana on June 15 and 16 against huge power bills issued to domestic consumers this month by the two power distribution companies, after collecting the data of energy consumption during the March-May period, and demand waiver of bills.

According to CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, the method adopted in hiking power bills by collecting charges after taking a monthly average out of the total consumption for three months was not only unscientific but also burdens consumers.

Mr. Venkat Reddy added that slabs of billing have changed with higher consumption only in May as the monthly average system for the last three months was taken while generating bills denying the cross-subsidy in at least two slabs each to consumers with monthly usage up to 100 units and up to 200 units.

Advertising

Advertising

As most of the poor and middle-class households were not in a position to pay the bills due to no or either reduced earnings due to COVID, it would be expected on part of the government to waive the bills at least for such consumers.