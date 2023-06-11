CPI to fight against privatisation spree by BJP-led government

June 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Communist Party of India State secretary and Kothagudem former MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has said the CPI will relentlessly strive with resolute resolve to fight against ‘communal-fascist-capitalist’ forces and defend the hard-won rights of working class, farmers, Dalits, tribals and other marginalised groups.

The CPI will spearhead mass movements to fight against the BJP-led Central government’s ‘privatisation spree’ and save the public sector undertakings, including the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), to safeguard the public assets, Mr. Rao said while addressing a huge public meeting christened ‘Praja Garjana’ in Kothagudem on Sunday night.

Earlier, he led a mammoth rally of the party cadres and the members of the party’s Praja Natya Mandali in the coal town.

Giving a clarion call to the party cadres to work with renewed zeal to make the CPI flag fly high in the entire coal belt region, the traditional stronghold of the party, Mr. Rao said it was imperative to amplify the voices of marginalised and underprivileged sections to ensure social justice.

CPI national secretary K Narayana, CPI State secretariat member Bagam Hemanth Rao, the party leader from Chhattisgarh Manish Kunjam and others spoke.

The meeting passed resolutions to press for a charter of demands, including sanction of pattas to all the eligible ‘podu’ farmers, filling up of all existing vacancies in various government departments, extension of rythu bandhu scheme to tenant farmers, implementation of the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act such as Bayyaram steel factory, railway coach factory at Kazipet, among others.

