CPI State secretary flays BJP regime at the Centre over ‘unfulfilled promises’

July 08, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - HANAMKONDA

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has accused the BJP-led Central government of betraying the people of Telangana by failing to fulfil promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a huge rally organised by the CPI district council in Hanamkonda on Friday, Mr.Rao alleged that the promises such as setting up of integrated steel plant at Bayyaram and a railway coach factory at Kazipet remain unfulfilled.

Terming the proposed railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet by the Centre as ‘mere eyewash’, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Warangal on Saturday is intended to derive political mileage with an eye on the Assembly elections due this year-end.

The BJP dispensation at the Centre has set up railway coach factories, one each in Maharashtra and Gujarat, while dishonouring the commitment made in the AP Reorganisation Act to set up a railway coach factory at Kazipet, he charged.

Mr.Rao further alleged that the Centre turned a deaf ear to the long-standing demand of the people of Warangal for an airport at the existing Mamunoor airstrip near Warangal. Police whisked away the demonstrators including Mr.Rao and other CPI local leaders to Subedari police station and let them off later.

Mr.Rao was later released but other leaders arrested are likely to be released only after the Prime Minister leaves Warangal on Saturday after the scheduled programme.