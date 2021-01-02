CPI seeks pay hike for contract staff in govt. hospitals

State secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) Chada Venkat Reddy has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to extend the recent salary increase announced for State Government employees, including those working on contract basis, to the sanitation, patient care and security staff in government hospitals.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Mr. Venkat Reddy said the contract staff engaged in such duties in all government hospitals across the State were eking out a living with very low salaries and there was also huge variation in the pay from one district to another. He explained that they were being paid ₹8,200 in rural areas, ₹8,800 in towns and ₹9,400 in cities such as Hyderabad per month.
There was no revision of wages as prescribed, once in every five years, or was there any provision of leave practically for these employees, the CPI leader said it was decided to stage protests for an hour every day from January 5 with the demand for redressal of their problems.
