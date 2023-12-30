ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee member surrenders before Mulugu police

December 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MULUGU

He was working as a medical assistant in a private hospital before joining the banned organisation

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee member Pulluru Nagaraju alias Jagath, 25, surrendered to the Mulugu police on Saturday citing ‘disillusionment’ with Maoist ideology, police said.

Mr. Nagaraju turned himself in before Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam in the presence of OSD Ashok Kumar, Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth and Mulugu DSP N Ravinder at the district police headquarters in Mulugu.

A native of Pragallapalli village in Wazeedu mandal, Mr. Nagaraju had earlier worked as a medical assistant in a private hospital.

According to the police, Mr. Nagaraju was brainwashed by a Maoist of the rank of divisional committee member to join the outlawed outfit. Initially, he worked as a Maoist courier before joining the CPI (Maoist).

He was wanted in a case registered under Section 120 (B), 435 r/w 34 IPC, Section 8(1) of the Telangana State Public Security (TSPS) Act and Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act at Wazeedu police station.

In a statement, Mr. Gaush Alam urged the underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) to take advantage of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the government to join the mainstream and lead a peaceful life.

