GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu area committee member surrenders before Mulugu police

He was working as a medical assistant in a private hospital before joining the banned organisation

December 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee member Pulluru Nagaraju alias Jagath, 25, surrendered to the Mulugu police on Saturday citing ‘disillusionment’ with Maoist ideology, police said.

Mr. Nagaraju turned himself in before Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam in the presence of OSD Ashok Kumar, Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth and Mulugu DSP N Ravinder at the district police headquarters in Mulugu.

A native of Pragallapalli village in Wazeedu mandal, Mr. Nagaraju had earlier worked as a medical assistant in a private hospital.

According to the police, Mr. Nagaraju was brainwashed by a Maoist of the rank of divisional committee member to join the outlawed outfit. Initially, he worked as a Maoist courier before joining the CPI (Maoist).

He was wanted in a case registered under Section 120 (B), 435 r/w 34 IPC, Section 8(1) of the Telangana State Public Security (TSPS) Act and Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act at Wazeedu police station.

In a statement, Mr. Gaush Alam urged the underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) to take advantage of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the government to join the mainstream and lead a peaceful life.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.