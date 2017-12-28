CPI (Maoist) rebuts Jampanna’s claim of ‘political differences’

The Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) issued a press release saying that a decision was taken to suspend one of its members Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna earlier this year and, therefore, he surrendered to the police this week.

The Central Committee, the highest body of the Maoists, reviewed Narasimha Reddy’s work in view of his persistent weaknesses and limitations that had reached a serious level. The committee concluded that he was seriously bogged down by subjectivism, resulting in his overestimation of the enemy and an underestimation of the revolutionary movement and people and so it was decided to suspend him, said the release of the spokesperson of the committee Abhay.

Jampanna had lost his bearing and sense of proportion, became incapable of analysing the objective situation as a member of the party’s leading committee. He repeatedly followed wrong organisational methods and utterly failed to fulfil important responsibilities that were entrusted to him, the released added.

This was in addition to his long-standing weakness of imposing his subjective and individualistic thinking in party committees. It had become a habit for him to bring up disputes and illogical debates on individual problems in a sectarian and arbitrary way, violating democratic centralism and proletarian discipline.

Due to his anti-organisational behaviour and functioning, Narasimha Reddy gradually lost the confidence of his comrades and became isolated. His traits were criticised by the comrades so that he could rectify his mistakes and weaknesses. But, he failed to remould himself in tune with Marxist-Leninst-Maoist thought.

Abhay also said he raised political differences with party line whenever the central committee took a decision to suspend him. He discussed the need for change in party line with his comrades but had not raised it at the right fora. He was not ready for that and left the party. The political differences that he cited during his surrender were nothing, but cover up of his degeneration.