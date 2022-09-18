CPI (Maoist) panel calls for 18th anniversary celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division committee of CPI (Maoist) has given a call for a week-long celebration of the 18 th anniversary of its formation across the division from September 21 to 27.

In a statement, the banned outfit’s BK-ASR division secretary Azad said that as many as 124 Maoist cadres shed their blood as part of the revolutionary struggle for tribals’ rights over “Jal, Jangal and Jameen” in the last one year.

“They made several sacrifices with valour while foiling the attempts by rulers to eliminate the new democratic revolution through Operation Samadhan - Prahar,” he said.

Most people are living in abject poverty with no access to proper food, shelter, drinking water, education, health and livelihood opportunities, he alleged, adding that a sustained and long-term “people’s war” alone can usher in a new democratic revolution in the country and create an exploitation-free society.