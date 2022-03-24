CPI (Maoist) extends support to general strike

The hard-won 44 labour Laws were converted into four labour codes, says spokesperson of the outfit

Extending its unstinted support to the two-day nationwide general strike called by the joint platform of central trade unions on March 28 and 29, the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee has called upon workers in organised and unorganised sectors to unite and build a broad-based labour movement against the “anti-labour” and “pro-capitalist” policies of the BJP dispensation at the Centre.

“The fascist regime at the helm has been aggressively pursuing the privatisation and globalisation policies ever since it came to power at the Centre,” said CPI (Maoist) Central Committee official spokesman Abhay in a statement.

The policies pertaining to agriculture, industry and service sector are being drastically changed to benefit big corporate entities, he alleged, adding that the BJP dispensation had to repeal the “anti-farmer” farm laws following the historic farmers’ movement.

He further alleged that the hard-won 44 labour Laws were converted into four labour codes, attempts were being made to privatise public sector undertakings and hand over the bauxite and iron ore mines to corporate entities besides auctioning of coal blocks.

The working class should play a lead role in the anti-imperialist struggle to protect the rights of the workforce and other toiling masses and safeguard public assets including PSUs, he said, calling upon workers, farmers, youth, and other sections of society to extend their full support to the general strike.