CPI (Maoist) Charla LOS member arrested

A member of the CPI (Maoist) Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS) was arrested by a joint team of police and the CRPF personnel during a combing operation in Chintaguppa forest area in Charla mandal on Monday evening.

Police identified the arrested person as Bonala Raju alias Gagan, a native of Peddamasanpalli village in Siddipet district.

According to the police, he was apprehended while moving in suspicious circumstances along with three others in the Chintaguppa forest area. The trio, who accompanied him, managed to escape.

Police said he was heading to Veerapuram, a habitation of migrant tribes, to conduct a meeting to “incite” local tribal people.

He worked as a guard to the CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari division dalam commander from 2021 to 2022.

Police added that he was “involved” in the recent incident of an attempt by a Maoist action committee to set ablaze vehicles engaged in digging trenches in Bathinapalli forest area and subsequent exchange of fire between the action team members and the personnel of the combing police party in the first week of this month.