CPI (Maoist) Charla LGS member surrenders in Kothagudem

BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

25 January 2022 22:54 IST

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Charla Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) member Vetty Jogi alias Jyothi, 19, surrendered before the district police officials in Kothagudem on Tuesday, police said.

She hails from Bathinapalli village in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency.

According to police, she turned herself in before the officials of the district police and the CRPF 141 Battalion in the district headquarters town.

She decided to quit the banned outfit and return to the mainstream to lead a better life.

Police said she took the decision to leave the outlawed organisation unable to bear “constant harassment” by the rebels.