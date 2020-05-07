CPI (M) urges Centre to release ₹ 35,000 crore to TS

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Thursday demanded that the Central government immediately release ₹ 35,000 crore under financial package to Telangana State to ensure implementation of concrete relief measures for helping those hit hard by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

“It is high time the BJP dispensation at the Centre stopped empty rhetoric and extended financial assistance to the State to effectively deal with COVID-19 and its far reaching implications besides mitigating the woes of farmers, daily wagers, migrant workers and others worst affected by the lockdown,” he said.

He was speaking at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Thursday after inaugurating a day-long ‘Deeksha’(protest fast) organised by the party district committee against the alleged indifference of the State and Central governments towards those worst hit by the lockdown.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Veerabhadram alleged that Mr Modi has so far confined himself to rhetoric exhorting people to fulfil their responsibilities without announcing any concrete action plan to tide over the unprecedented crisis and provide relief to those devastated by the sudden lockdown.

Countless migrant workers stranded across the country were left penniless following loss of their livelihoods, he noted and said: “The Centre is trying to shirk away from its responsibility of bearing the travel expenses of the stranded workers. It is the bounden duty of the government to arrange free transport and help them return to their homes in these turbulent times.”

The TRS regime appears to be oblivious to the ground realities during the lockdown and the plight of farmers confronting difficulties such as shortage of gunny bags and lack of proper transportation arrangements in disposing the farm produce, he said.

He demanded that the State government address the woes of farmers, construction workers, private employees, field functionaries and all those hit by the unprecedented crisis.

“The adverse comments recently made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the Opposition parties over the farmers’ issues are highly deplorable,” he flayed.