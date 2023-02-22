ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) to organise State-wide ‘Praja Garjana’ jathas from March 17

February 22, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (M) State committee will organise State-wide jathas titled “Praja Garjana” starting from March 17 in protest against the “pro-corporate” and “anti-people” policies of the BJP government at the Centre, said CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

Mr. Veerabhadram announced the agitation programme at a meeting held at Sundaraiah Bhavan in Khammam on Wednesday.

The party senior leaders from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts attended the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will flag off the “Praja Garjana” rally slated to be held in Hanamkonda on March 17.

Similar jathas will start from Adilabad and Nagarkurnool. The three jathas will reach Turkayamjal in Hyderabad on March 30, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US