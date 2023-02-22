HamberMenu
CPI (M) to organise State-wide ‘Praja Garjana’ jathas from March 17

February 22, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (M) State committee will organise State-wide jathas titled “Praja Garjana” starting from March 17 in protest against the “pro-corporate” and “anti-people” policies of the BJP government at the Centre, said CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

Mr. Veerabhadram announced the agitation programme at a meeting held at Sundaraiah Bhavan in Khammam on Wednesday.

The party senior leaders from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts attended the meeting.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will flag off the “Praja Garjana” rally slated to be held in Hanamkonda on March 17.

Similar jathas will start from Adilabad and Nagarkurnool. The three jathas will reach Turkayamjal in Hyderabad on March 30, 2023.

