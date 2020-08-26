CPI (M) accuses Central govt. of centralisation of power

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 23:16 IST

Centre indifferent towards timely release of funds to states: Yechury

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government was moving towards ‘centralisation of power’ by usurping the powers of the states against the federal spirit of the Constitution.

“This is mainly evident at the time of the pandemic that had hit all sections hard leading to crisis in all sectors, and not just economic and health. States need the Centre’s helping hand in combating the virus, but the latter has not released a justified share of states pertaining to GST of the last fiscal. The total lockdown announced by the Centre with less than four hours’ notice has hit all states hard,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday, adding that states were expressing their helplessness in checking the spread of the virus with the Centre’s indifference in ensuring timely release of funds.

Mr. Yechury alleged that the Centre was mortgaging the interests of the country to corporates as could be seen from the move to privatise airports, railways and other key public sector undertakings.

Advertising

Advertising

“Atma Nirbhar Bharat announced by the Prime Minister in fact turned out to be Atma Samarpan Bharat. The rich are becoming further rich while crores of working class people are finding it difficult to sustain,” he said.

While there were agitations building up in different sections, including the coal and banks, the Centre was trying to dilute the Constitutional rights guaranteed to the working class by its moves to amend labour laws. The CPI (M) general secretary was addressing the participants of a virtual meeting convened by the party’s Telangana unit on Wednesday.

Charging the Centre with failing on all fronts in checking the spread of the virus, he said the state of affairs could be gauged from the fact that the government could not fix the charges of treatment in private hospitals at a time when developed countries like Spain had nationalised private hospitals. In addition, testing of people was one of the lowest in the world as the government did not put in place adequate measures for testing, tracing and treatment for the persons affected with COVID.

“No efforts were made to understand the magnitude of the crisis when the first case was registered in January. The BJP leadership was busy toppling elected governments in states like Madhya Pradesh at that point of time,” he said. With the government deciding to opt for a total lockdown in less than four hours’ notice, over 15 crore people lost their livelihood in the first three months, he added.

“The deadlines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus notwithstanding, COVID assumed pandemic proportions, with more than three million people affected by it so far and the number continues to grow by the day. Instead of ensuring single minded focus on containment of the virus, the government washed off its hands and asked people to fend for themselves,” he said.

Mr. Yechury lamented that there were attacks on the four pillars of democracy – secularism, federalism, social justice and economic sovereignty – as the government was trying to “perpetrate the Hindutva ideology dictated by the RSS to consolidate the Hindu vote bank. “Intellectuals who are opposing the government’s policies are being arrested and kept in jail with no chargesheets,” he said.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram presided over the meeting.