Hyderabad

14 October 2020 00:17 IST

Senior CPI leader and former MLA Gunda Mallesh passed away on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old leader was admitted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, following illness, and he breathed his last this afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Mallesh and recalled his association with the latter.

Advertising

Advertising