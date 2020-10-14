Hyderabad

CPI leader passes away

Senior CPI leader and former MLA Gunda Mallesh passed away on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old leader was admitted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, following illness, and he breathed his last this afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Mallesh and recalled his association with the latter.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2020 12:18:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/cpi-leader-passes-away/article32848244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY