CPI harps on TRS’ pre-poll promises

Scores of CPI activists took out a protest rally here on Monday to exert pressure on the TRS dispensation to fulfil its “bunch of pre-poll promises” such as implementing farm loan waiver and addressing the podu land issue. A protest on similar issues was also held in Karimnagar district.

The cadres of CPI and its frontal organisations marched through the main streets of the town and reached the Collectorate as part of the protest rally. A group of demonstrators tried to enter the Collectorate building, but were prevented by a strong posse of police personnel at the entrance.

Later, they staged a protest at Dharna Chowk to press for their demands, including sanction of pattas to all the eligible podu cultivators as per the provisions of the RoFR Act, implementation of ₹1 lakh farm loan waiver and extension of the Rythu Bandhu scheme to all the farmers, including the tenant farmers.

Addressing the participants, the CPI leaders flayed the TRS government over delay in the implementation of a host of election promises. They warned of protests by farmers if the government failed to resolve the issues affecting them, including tenant and podu cultivators.

CPI district secretary B. Hemantha Rao and others took part in the protest. Later, a group of CPI district leaders presented a memorandum containing a five-point charter of demands to the district authorities.

In Karimnagar, farmers affiliated to Rythula Ikya Vedika, Karimnagar district unit, staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding the government to cover all the farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme, implement one-time waiver of crop loan and declare a crop holiday this kharif given the prevailing dry spell. The farmers alleged that the government, in the name of land purification, has committed several irregularities in the issuance of pattadar passbooks.

Rythu Ikya Vedika president Muduganti Venkat Reddy said the farmers were worried over the dry spell in the wake of scanty rainfall. The crops sown in some areas were withering away, he said and demanded that the government declare a crop holiday this khariff and provide compensation of ₹25,000 per acre to farmers.

He also said the delay in waiver of the promised crop loan was burdening the farming community with increase in interest rates on loans. Ruthula Ikya Vedika district president K. Tirupathaiah and others also participated in the dharna.