CPI for judicial panel probe into land deals

‘Lack of coordination between Revenue, Registration depts. giving scope for irregularities’

The State CPI committee has requested the State government to appoint a judicial commission for inquiring into the sale of assignment, endowment, wakf and other land, which are mired with complaints of irregularities.

The judicial commission should probe into the issue and steps should be taken to ensure that those guilty of irregularities, irrespective of their position, were booked. The party expressed concern that the lack of coordination between the Revenue and Registration departments was giving scope for irregularities and steps should be taken to protect over 2 lakh acres of land that reportedly went into the hands of ‘ineligible’ people.

State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said in a letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that the alleged purchase of assignment land by former Minister and MLA Eatala Rajender had led to a debate on the transactions involving assignment and other land yet again. Similar incidents were reported from Rangareddy and other districts where the culture of setting up “farm houses” caught up.

The government had ordered an inquiry by a four-member IAS officers’ team, but the report submitted by the committee would be of little use as the transactions happened with the knowledge of the Revenue officials. The report would not help in initiating action against senior officials involved in the transactions.

It was therefore appropriate that the government constitute a judicial commission for in-depth probe into the issue to bring out the facts, he added.