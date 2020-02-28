CPI demands Amit Shah’s resignation

CPI leaders taking out a rally demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 00:31 IST

Protesting leaders taken into custody, released later

The Communist Party of India has demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender his resignation from the post taking moral responsibility for the communal clashes that rocked New Delhi for the past few days.

The CPI leaders led by national secretariat member K. Narayana and former MP Azeez Pasha burnt the effigy of the Union Home Minister in protest against the government’s “inaction” on the developments in the capital.

Dr. Narayana alleged that Mr. Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed communal violence in New Delhi, on the lines of Gujarat, in a planned manner. This could be seen from the fact that the Union Home Minister is maintaining silence on the developments that are rocking New Delhi over the past few days. The agitated leaders were taken into custody by the police and moved to Abids police station. They were released later.

