CPI and CPI (M) chalk out protest programmes against PM’s visit to Ramagundam on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau KHAMMAM/PEDDAPALLI
November 10, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI and the CPI (M) have resolved to hold protest demonstrations in all the constituency headquarters across the undivided Khammam district on November 12 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Ramagundam on Saturday to register protest against the Centre’s “discriminatory attitude” towards Telangana.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a roundtable held at the CPI district council office in Khammam on Thursday, chaired by CPI district secretary Potu Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that the BJP dispensation at the Centre was depriving Telangana of its due share in taxes levied by it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre had miserably failed to fulfil the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act such as setting up of a steel factory in Bayyaram, among others, he charged.

He charged the BJP regime at the Centre with implementing anti-worker and pro-corporate policies as part of its vigorous privatisation drive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He wondered how the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Peddapalli district, which already started production last year, could be inaugurated by Mr. Modi on Saturday after nearly one year. It was apparently aimed at deriving political mileage, he alleged.

Meanwhile, activists of the TRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) staged a demonstration by sporting black badges in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district opposing the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister to the Ramagundam coal belt region.

TBGKS general secretary M. Raji Reddy led the demonstration at the OCP-I site office in the coal town. Slogans “Modi go back” rent the air during the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app