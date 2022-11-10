CPI and CPI (M) chalk out protest programmes against PM’s visit to Ramagundam on Saturday

The CPI and the CPI (M) have resolved to hold protest demonstrations in all the constituency headquarters across the undivided Khammam district on November 12 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Ramagundam on Saturday to register protest against the Centre’s “discriminatory attitude” towards Telangana.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a roundtable held at the CPI district council office in Khammam on Thursday, chaired by CPI district secretary Potu Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that the BJP dispensation at the Centre was depriving Telangana of its due share in taxes levied by it.

The Centre had miserably failed to fulfil the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act such as setting up of a steel factory in Bayyaram, among others, he charged.

He charged the BJP regime at the Centre with implementing anti-worker and pro-corporate policies as part of its vigorous privatisation drive.

He wondered how the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Peddapalli district, which already started production last year, could be inaugurated by Mr. Modi on Saturday after nearly one year. It was apparently aimed at deriving political mileage, he alleged.

Meanwhile, activists of the TRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) staged a demonstration by sporting black badges in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district opposing the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister to the Ramagundam coal belt region.

TBGKS general secretary M. Raji Reddy led the demonstration at the OCP-I site office in the coal town. Slogans “Modi go back” rent the air during the protest.