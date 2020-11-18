CP holds preparatory meeting

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar held a preparatory meeting in view of upcoming GHMC elections at the Institute of Engineering Complex, Khairatabad, here on Tuesday.

He said that history sheeters are likely to create fear and conflict, so police should be alert to conduct peaceful elections. “Our goal is to see to it that the elections are held peacefully without any conflicts or riots. Special focus should be on history sheeters, as well as those who may create riots and those who do not follow the election rules,” Mr. Kumar said.

“We have trained every police officer on how to shine during election times. We must pay special attention to non-bailable warrants and bound over cases,” he said, adding that individuals must surrender their weapons.

Additional Commissioners of Police Shikha Goel, Anil Kumar, D.S. Chauhan and Joint CP (Special Branch) Tarun Joshi were among those who participated in the meeting.