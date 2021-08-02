CP flags off Gattam procession

Hyderabad

02 August 2021 18:44 IST

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday flagged off Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram Gattam procession at Haribowli of Shah Ali Banda here on Monday. This year, an elephant brought from Karnataka was decorated to carry the auspicious Gattam on the last day of Bonalu.

Additional Commissioners of Police Shikha Goel, Anil Kumar, DS Chauhan, South Zone in-charge DCP Gajarao Bhupal and other officers participated in the programme.

Advertising

Advertising