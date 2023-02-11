Covishield vaccine stock down to zero in Telangana

February 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has run out of Covishield vaccine again. The COVID status bulletin released by the government of Telangana on February 10 stated that there are zero doses of Covishield vaccines available, both at cold chain points (CCP) and district vaccine centres (DVC) and at State stores.

A month ago on January 10, the stocks of Covishield had dropped to zero and remained the same until January 16 when five lakh doses of the vaccine were re-stocked, out of which 1.1 lakh were at CCPs and DVCs and another 3.9 lakh doses were stocked at State centres.

As of February 1, the stock of Covishield in the State stood at 3,50,400 available doses, which then decreased to 2,87,030 doses on February 4, followed by 1,84,620 doses on February 7, and 1,23,380 on February 8. The stock was 25,010 on February 9 and zero on February 10. However, on Cowin website, as of February 11, UPHCs in Madannapet are still accepting slot booking for administering Covishield.

In Medchal district, UPHC Kukatpally and four other private centres have the stock of the vaccine and in Rangareddy, there are 6 private centres which have slots available. Covaxin is currently in stock with 8,770 doses of the vaccine available as of February 10.

Meanwhile, people from the State are continuing to take the precaution dose. The numbers are February 5 (6,499), February 6 (7,892) February 7 (16,731), February 8 (14,006), February 9 (11,157) and February 10 (4,416).