COVID victim cremated after much delay

The delay in shifting the body of a suspected COVID victim attracted severe criticism from various sources.

Chirlancha Lacchavva (70) of Dubbak experienced respiratory problems and was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Siddipet. She died on the way while being shifted to Hyderabad from there. She tested positive for COVID-19, the result of which came after her death. Her body was meanwhile buried in the community burial ground as the test result was not out till her last rites were performed.

As Lachhavva tested positive, seven of her family members were kept in home quarantine as all of them are asymptomatic. All these developments reportedly affected her son Ch. Srinivas (52) who developed serious cough since Thursday night and died on Friday morning. The efforts of family members to call 108 ambulance service failed and it did not reach till evening the next day. The 108 staff had reportedly told the family members that they were not having personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

Meanwhile, information about his death was conveged to municipal commissioner Golkonda Narsaiah who in turn asked the medical department to send the required staff to shift the body. The municipal officials said they were forced to wait till evening to shift the body. Even the neighbours did not open doors till the body was taken away from the house.

Finally, an ambulance arrived with only a driver and the body was sent to the graveyard and was cremated following all precautions.

“We have kept all seven family members in quarantine and collected samples. Three of the family members tested positive and are being treated,” said Dr. Bhargavi, a medical officer dealing with the patients.