Covid vaccine for children in the making: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy speaking after inaugurating the Oxygen Bank of the Lions Club at Seetharamambagh.

HYDERABAD

26 June 2021 21:22 IST

Another ‘super vaccine’ which can effectively tackle any kind of virus variants is also in the making, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday expressed the confidence that the Centre will be in a position to vaccinate the children below 18 years age too as soon as the second phase trials are concluded by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Another ‘super vaccine’ which can effectively tackle any kind of virus variants is also in the making and in the meantime the general public should not panic about the Delta variant of the coronavirus but get vaccinated and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour of face masks, avoiding crowds and hand hygiene.

The Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Oxygen Bank of the Lions Club at Seetharamambagh. He wanted people not to give credence to rumours being circulating in the social media about the variants and said COVID samples were being sent to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for analysis.

Claiming that the Centre was ready to tackle any kind of health emergency, Mr. Reddy pointed out that about one lakh oxygen concentrators were imported and distributed among the States. About 51,000 ventilators have been procured in eight months itself. The country was already supplying masks and personal protection kits to 85 countries.

About 85 special trains were run through green channels for oxygen supplies and air force planes were also used for the purpose, he added.