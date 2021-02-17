COVID vaccination: 2.79 lakh covered in a month

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021 00:18 IST

Two AEFI deaths recorded; hesitancy continues to prevail

It has been one month since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched in Telangana. From January 16 to February 16, as many as 2,79,518 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) have been the first dose. The number of targeted recipients was nearly 6 lakh. Of them, 53,144 HCWs have also received the second dose.

According to details provided in media bulletins issued by the Health department, a total of 133 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported, including at least 65 minor and two serious cases. Officials did not specify the nature of the remaining 66 cases.

Two AEFI-related deaths have been reported in the past month. A 42-year-old male ambulance driver died on January 20, and a 45-year-old female HCW died on January 24. Post-mortem was conducted and viscera, body fluids and a part of a few organs were sent to the Central Forensics Science Laboratory (CFSL), and National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune for further examination.

Earlier, senior Health officials said it would take at least two weeks to know the cause of the death in both cases, but the reasons are yet to be disclosed. Officials were not available at their office and could not be reached through phone to be asked about the findings.

When the drive was launched, the first priority was given to HCWs in the government sector followed by those in private sector. Thousands of them gave the vaccination a miss. Mop-up rounds were held, giving another chance to the HCWs. Only Covishield was administered to them.

Covaxin roll-out

Health department staff started to vaccinate FLWs from municipality, police, panchayat raj, and revenue department from February 6. Covaxin was rolled out on February 8. The turnout among FLWs was low.

HCWs started receiving the second dose from February 13, after a gap of 28 days since the first jab. While 53,144 received the second dose, 14,024 did not take it.

Vaccination for those above 50 years, and below 50 years with co-morbidities is expected to begin in March first or second week. Officials said another version of Co-WIN app would be introduced for the general public to self-register.