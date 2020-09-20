COVID tests in Telangana drop by around 5,000 per day

2,137 new cases, 8 more deaths in TS

The number of tests conducted in a day to detect COVID-19 have dropped to around 55,000 in Telangana. Between August 25 and September 11, around 60,000 tests were being undertaken daily, barring Sundays. The fall in testing is being observed since September 12.

On Saturday, 53,811 people got tested for presence of the novel coronavirus and 2,137 were detected with COVID-19. Results of 1,185 persons were awaited.

Of those who underwent tests, 23,676 were primary contacts and 6,457 were secondary contacts.

The new 2,137 cases include 322 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 182 from Rangareddy, 146 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 132 from Karimnagar, 124 from Nalgonda, 109 from Siddipet, and 90 from Warangal Urban. Eight patients died on Saturday. This is the lowest number of daily deaths this month so far.

Of the total 1,71,306 cases recorded in the State so far, 30,573 are active while 1,39,700 have recovered, and 1033 have died. A total of 24,88,220 people have been tested in TS so far. Of the total positive cases detected, 1,19,914 are asymptomatic and 51,392 are symptomatic.