COVID testing booths with pre-booking facility at RGIA

06 December 2021 19:34 IST

RT-PCR test costs ₹750, results in six hours; more expensive rapid PCR test also available

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has set up dedicated COVID-19 testing booths and additional waiting area with necessary facilities at the international arrival hall pre-immigration. Thermal scanners are installed at all arrival gates and passengers have to through the screening process upon arrival.

The airport has enabled a pre-booking process for passengers for COVID test post arrival, the link for which is available on the airport website (www.hyderabad.aero) and the designated lab’s website (http://covid.mapmygenome.in).

The RT-PCR test costs ₹750 and the wait time for results is six hours, while the Rapid PCR test costs ₹3,900, with the results expected in two hours.

Dedicated counters for those who pre-book their tests will save the time for registration so that they can proceed directly for testing. This is in line with the Central government’s fresh travel advisory following a rise in Omicron cases in some parts of the world, said an official spokesperson.

A dedicated waiting area with adequate seating arrangements for the arriving passengers, and facilities of food and beverages, Forex exchange, payment counters are taken care of, given the waiting time for test results. In order to assist and help with adequate manpower resources, airport authorities have extended support to the Airport Health Officer and the Health department, by deputing passenger service associates to help with documentation check during arrivals.

The airport sees 12 flights in a week from high-risk nations. British Airways operates three weekly direct flights while Air India operates two weekly direct flights to London. Singapore Airlines operates thrice a week while Scoot operates four weekly direct flights to Singapore.

As on Sunday, a total of 1,443 passengers had arrived from “at-risk” countries. Thirteen had tested positive and were taken to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli, for isolation, said a press release.