COVID test mandatory for entry into Assembly

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy giving his swab samples for COVID test on Friday. Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy is also seen.

HYDERABAD

04 September 2020 22:40 IST

Seating arrangements in Assembly and Council rearranged

The stage is set for the monsoon session of State Legislature from Monday, but not without precautions against COVID.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Assembly session will witness several restrictions on the movement of ministers, members, officials and even the media. Entry into the Assembly will be allowed only after one takes the COVID test.

“COVID-19 test report is mandatory for all entering the premises as a precautionary measure. I myself will undergo the test one more time,” Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said on Friday.

Staff of the Secretariat as well as security personnel, including the Chief Marshal, should undergo COVID test before entering the premises. Wearing a mask would be mandatory for those entering the Assembly or Council and members would be provided kits containing oxymeters and sanitisers, among other things.

The Speaker along with Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy held detailed discussions with senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu and other senior officials on the smooth conduct of the session likely to be held till month-end.

The Speaker was categorical in stating that members who tested positive need not attend the session. Officials were directed to give special focus to arrangements in coordination with the Legislature and all departments were directed to ensure utmost coordination between them.

Seating arrangements in the Assembly and the Council had been rearranged so that physical distance of at least six feet was maintained. Accordingly, 40 new seats had been added in the Assembly and eight in the Council so that only one member sits in one chair, instead of two in previous sessions.

There would be no entry for visitors into the Assembly. Personal secretaries or assistants of MLAs would also not be allowed into the Assembly or Council. Ministers could be accompanied by their personal secretaries/assistants as they have to answer queries but the number should not be more than three.

In addition to the standard operating protocols issued for COVID, ambulances containing PPE kits, rapid test kits, oxymeters and other necessary equipment would be kept ready in the Assembly and Council.

There would be restrictions on the entry and movement of the media with only two passes – one for the Assembly and one for the Council – to be issued to each media/newspaper establishment during the session. Arrangements have, however, been made to ensure the live telecast of the entire proceedings. “There will be no media point,” he said.

When asked as to how the Opposition members should express their views in the absence of the media point, the Council chairman said adequate time would be given to them in both the Houses to express their views. Mr. Prashanth Reddy said the government was prepared to conduct the session any number of days as long as the proceedings focused on issues of public importance.

Steps have been initiated to ensure that answers to the queries raised by the members during and after the previous sessions were sent to the members.

Asked whether the question hour or zero hour would be allowed, the Speaker said that the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, which would meet on Monday, would take a decision in this regard.