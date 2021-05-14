COVID Task Force panel meets vaccine makers

The State-level Task Force committee on COVID met the managements of pharmaceutical companies on Friday and discussed the progress in development of various types of vaccines by different companies, their production capacities, and the tentative availability of vaccines in the market.

The committee headed by Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao assured all possible help from the State government to expedite the steps involved in the commercialisation of vaccines. He also stated that the government was exploring all possible options to procure sufficient quantity for mass vaccination.

The Task Force team also discussed various alternative treatment options to drugs that are in high demand like Remdesivir and decided to advise the medical fraternity to explore these options.

Representatives from Natco Pharma, Biological E Ltd, Bharath Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Sanofi India, Virchow Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Indian Immunologicals, and Dr Reddys Labs participated in the meeting. Task Force committee members including IAS officers Jayesh Ranjan, Vikas Raj, Sandeep Sultania, Rahul Bojja, and P. Rajasekhar Reddy, Special Secretary to CM Narsimha Reddy, MD, TSIIC and Shakti Nagappan, Director Life Sciences were present

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the TSIIC has contributed an amount of ₹1.19 crore for activities for mitigation of COVID in Telangana.