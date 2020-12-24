COVID tally in Telangana reaches 635

STAFF REPORTER

Four more deaths reported

Telangana reported as many as 635 COVID cases on Tuesday. This takes the total number of positive cases reported thus far to 2,82,982.

Apart from the positive cases, the media bulletin issued by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday recorded four fatalities. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 1,522.

The number of people who have recovered on Tuesday stands at 573. The cumulative recoveries till date has been recorded as 2,74,833.

The State tested as many as 45,609 samples on Tuesday, with the total number of samples tested standing at 65,66,602. On the same day, 20,067 primary contacts and 5,473 secondary contacts were tested. While 41,473 samples were tested in government facilities, another 4,136 samples were tested in private facilities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits saw a slight increase in positive cases as compared to the previous day. While 103 cases were recorded in GHMC limits on December 21, as many as 115 were recorded on December 22.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy district recorded 57 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri recorded 49, Khammam saw 35, and Karimnagar witnessed 30 cases.