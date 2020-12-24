COVID tally in Telangana reaches 635

Telangana reported as many as 635 COVID cases on Tuesday. This takes the total number of positive cases reported thus far to 2,82,982.
Apart from the positive cases, the media bulletin issued by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday recorded four fatalities. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 1,522.
The number of people who have recovered on Tuesday stands at 573. The cumulative recoveries till date has been recorded as 2,74,833.
The State tested as many as 45,609 samples on Tuesday, with the total number of samples tested standing at 65,66,602. On the same day, 20,067 primary contacts and 5,473 secondary contacts were tested. While 41,473 samples were tested in government facilities, another 4,136 samples were tested in private facilities.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits saw a slight increase in positive cases as compared to the previous day. While 103 cases were recorded in GHMC limits on December 21, as many as 115 were recorded on December 22.
Meanwhile, Sangareddy district recorded 57 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri recorded 49, Khammam saw 35, and Karimnagar witnessed 30 cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath