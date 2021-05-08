COVID takes sheen off Ramzan

Shopping has been a muted affair during this Ramzan month in the city.

GO bars all gatherings, shopping takes a hit

It will be the second year in a row when the city will not see congregational Eid prayers at Idgahs to mark the end of Ramzan.

GO Ms no. 98 issued on Friday bars all communal gatherings. “All gatherings such as social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/religious/cultural are prohibited,” according to the GO.

Meanwhile, a clutch of 29 social organisations and NGOs have issued a collective appeal to Muslims in Hyderabad to stay at home and avoid gatherings in masjids, markets and other places. Photographs of large gatherings during Jamat-ul-Vida, the prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan month, as well as crowded market places have been doing the rounds triggering alarm in many quarters.

Splitting congregation

Some of the elders in masjids have already taken a call on splitting the congregation for Eid prayers. “A statement will be issued by Islamic scholars in a day or two. But in our masjid, the Eid prayers will be held in two or three batches with social distancing and masks,” said Maulana Ghayasuddin Ahmed. Instead of large congregation prayers in Idgahs, the prayers will be held in masjids.

Ramzan is one of the biggest shopping events in Hyderabad as people throng markets to do their annual shopping. But this year, the curfew at 9 p.m. has come as a dampener as is the fear of COVID spread.

“I have more stock than customers. I have time to talk that shows how our business is doing. It has never been this bad,” said Aslam, who sells the ingredients that go into the Hyderabad Eid speciality Sheer Khorma. The shop is near the entrance of the Afzalgunj Masjid and is surrounded by other shops selling similar wares. However, the main street leading to Charminar from Madina remained crowded with shoppers on Friday and Saturday.

By evening, #SafeEid 'Celebrate Eid at home by staying with your family' was trending in the country with thousands of users sharing personal messages about avoiding markets and places of congregation.