COVID suspect found dead

A 38-year-old man, who had coronavirus symptoms, was found dead at his house in Santosh Nagar here on Saturday night.

Police said that Syed Sadiq Ali, who was jobless, hanged himself from a ceiling fan. “His father died of a cardiac arrest recently, brother is admitted to Global Hospital for COVID, and he feared contracting the deadly virus and resorted to the extreme step,” Santosh Nagar police said on Sunday.

For the last few days, Ali was unwell and went to a private hospital, where doctors advised him a string of tests.

“After coming home around 9 p.m., he locked himself up in a room and hanged himself,” police said.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)