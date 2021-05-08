COVID support centre for police personnel inaugurated

A dedicated COVID-19 support services centre was inaugurated at Hyderabad Police Commissionerate here on Saturday.

This centre will act as one-stop point of contact for police personnel affected by COVID-19 and provide various services, including tele-consultation, transport services and emergency bed provisioning. Officials who test positive will be provided with a care kit consisting of essential basic medicines as well as dry fruits.

“The cell will work 24x7 and help improve the information flow and service offerings that already exist in the system. It has hospital liaison officers, dedicated vehicles, and other facilities in place,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and SIT) Shikha Goel, who is the designated nodal officer for the centre.

Isolation facility

Sahaya, a COVID-19 isolation centre for asymptomatic police personnel, was inaugurated at the Police Training Centre in Peltaburj here on Saturday. The facility has been set up to cater to police personnel with mild symptoms and also those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic.