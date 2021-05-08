Hyderabad

COVID support centre for police personnel inaugurated

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel inaugurating the COVID-19 support services centre along with Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

A dedicated COVID-19 support services centre was inaugurated at Hyderabad Police Commissionerate here on Saturday.

This centre will act as one-stop point of contact for police personnel affected by COVID-19 and provide various services, including tele-consultation, transport services and emergency bed provisioning. Officials who test positive will be provided with a care kit consisting of essential basic medicines as well as dry fruits.

“The cell will work 24x7 and help improve the information flow and service offerings that already exist in the system. It has hospital liaison officers, dedicated vehicles, and other facilities in place,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and SIT) Shikha Goel, who is the designated nodal officer for the centre.

Isolation facility

Sahaya, a COVID-19 isolation centre for asymptomatic police personnel, was inaugurated at the Police Training Centre in Peltaburj here on Saturday. The facility has been set up to cater to police personnel with mild symptoms and also those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 8:52:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/covid-support-centre-for-police-personnel-inaugurated/article34515941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY