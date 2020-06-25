COVID shocker for men in khaki as cases on the upswing

Negligence of police personnel in not taking sufficient care in their fight against coronavirus has made them pay a very high price, as close to 300 city police officers have tested positive.

Though masks, sanitisers, gloves, and face shields were supplied to them, a staggering number of cases among policemen has made the top brass address the issue in all earnestness.

Of the five law and order zones in the Commissionerate, West Zone, which has jurisdiction over VIP locations, including Raj Bhavan, Pragathi Bhavan, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, tops the list as more than 110 police officers of all ranks were diagnosed with the COVID infection, followed by South Zone, which encompass Old City with over 90 cases.

While 30 officers working in the East Zone were tested positive for the virus, 22 and 24 policemen were from North and Central zones, respectively.

Recently, in Banjara Hills police station alone, 24 officers, including Sub-Inspectors were infected with the virus, followed by 15 officers in Tappachabutra and 14 in SR Nagar police station.

Five policemen working in different wings succumbed.

“With each passing day, cases in the police department are increasing rapidly, especially in Hyderabad city police, where even three senior IPS officers were tested positive,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

He said that the three top officers were suspected to have contracted the virus at Gandhi Hospital when the junior doctors staged a protest recently.

The increasing number of cases in the department has sent a shock wave among the police force across the State, said another officer.

According to him, the responsibility lies with the unit officers in such crisis situations. “The issue is really scary in Hyderabad Commissionerate, compared to two neighbouring units — Cyberabad and Rachakonda,” he said.

Traffic police, who are conducting vehicle checks at various junctions, were asked to avoid the practice in view of the pandemic.