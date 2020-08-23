COVID scare keeps Adilabad’s Khandala off limits for tourists

Spectacular view of Khandala valley in Adilabad district.

Khandala (Adilabad)

23 August 2020 21:52 IST

Checkpoint set up near Ankoli village to send back visitors

The spectacular Khandala Valley and its breathtaking waterfalls in Adilabad district are out of bounds for tourists for the last one month, thanks to the unrelenting spread of COVID-19.

On requests by local tribals living in the village above, the district police set up a checkpoint near Ankoli village, eight kilometres from the town, to send back any tourist.

“Except locals, no one is allowed into these villages. They sought permission from our senior officers for not allowing outsiders to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said a police constable deployed at the check post, even as he registers the entry and exit details of the villages.

The police are noting down the personal details, including name, village name, vehicle number, date and time, of their entry and exit from the checkpoint.

During weekdays, two constables are posted at the checkpoint, while on Saturdays and Sundays, the number is doubled as the inflow of nature-lovers from Adilabad town and neighbouring mandals multiply.

Hailed as the Kashmir of Telangana, erstwhile Adilabad district is a home for several unexplored gems, which are waiting to be promoted as eco-tourism destination and Khandala is one of them.

Located about 25 km from Adilabad town, the Khandala-Lohara valley has four waterfalls, two each near Molalgutta and Lohara tribal villages, apart from picturesque landscapes and high points from where one can experience the view of the magnificent valley.

First two waterfalls, locally known as Khopengidi, near Molalgutta, a tribal hamlet with eight houses and a population of less than 40 people, can be accessed through a rough and rugged terrain traversing through farm fields. While two other waterfalls, Keskudkappi and Jaitukappi, can be accessed through the hilly slopes. The steep scenic ghat road, popular as Khandala ghat, starts at Pippaldhari village.

“Yes, this place can be turned into a tourism destination but now due to the outbreak of coronavirus, we are not allowing people, as the deadly virus can infect us,” the Kolam patel of Molalgutta Tekam Bapu Rao told The Hindu. While sitting on a charpoy (woven cot), Mr. Rao was worried if any villager gets infected, they won’t have enough money for treatment at a costly private hospital. “Once it is in, it will spread like wildfire. We cannot put our lives to risk just because someone comes here for revelry near the waterfalls,” Mr. Rao said.