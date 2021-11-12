COVID scare at school

hyderabad

12 November 2021 22:32 IST

‘All students were screened and tested negative’

Parents of those studying in the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society’s Goshamahal Boys-I school were in for a scare after some students displayed coronavirus-like symptoms. This prompted the management to send the remaining students back home and close the school.

According to sources who did not wish to be identified, students of the school were sent back to their homes on November 10. Parents were notified that students would be instructed to return to school only after the premises was thoroughly sanitised.

“Students were sent back on Wednesday in the afternoon. They said that somebody had developed cough, cold and fever,” a source said. According to sources, eight students of the school reported the symptoms. They were immediately isolated.

While TMREIS officials initially remained tightlipped on the issue, it was much later that they shared information.

B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS, said that the management did not want to take chances and swung into action. “RT-PCR test was done on all students and the test reports are negative. It appears that it was viral fever. We will soon be calling them back to school,” he said.