COVID positive woman delivers baby boy

In a first in Telangana, a COVID positive woman delivered a baby boy at Gandhi Hospital on Friday. The 22-year-old woman was admitted at the hospital after testing positive.

Swab samples from the baby were sent for testing immediately after birth.

Hospital superintendent M. Raja Rao said that the gynaecology and paediatrics departments were involved in the procedure.

Doctors of the gynaecology department, headed by Goli Mahalakshmi, performed the caesarean on the woman. Both the mother, from Hyderabad, and the newborn are said to be safe.

There are at least four other pregnant women at the hospital, who are in their fifth or sixth months. They are expected to recover in a few days.

A 37-week pregnant woman was discharged after she recovered.