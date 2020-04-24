COVID-positive scribe, brother contacted over 100 people

A TV channel reporter and his public representative brother, who tested positive for coronavirus, had led a very active public life before they were sent to government quarantine earlier this week.

This, now, is the most worrying factor that Jogulamba Gadwal district administration has to bear the brunt of.

Officials The Hindu spoke to estimate that over 100 people need to be traced as primary contacts of these two. The silver lining, however, is that all the other family members of these siblings tested negative for COVID-19.

“We suspect that the duo came in contact with more than 100 people, including politicians, local journalists, policemen and general public, because they led a very active public life till they were sent to quarantine on different days,” a senior official said.

The officer said that the majority of them are secondary or tertiary contacts, whom the medical officers along with police will trace out and send them to government quarantine. Their immediate family members were tested negative.

While one is an elected public representative, another is a journalist, and they interacted with several people as part of their job.

He was actively reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in the district and interacted with several politicians, policemen and locals, apart from his journalist friends in Gadwal and Mahabubnagar, the officer said.

“The reporter contracted the virus from his sibling, who went to neighbouring Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh for a personal work two weeks ago,” he said.

Three more journalists who were sent to local government quarantine for being primary contacts of the victim were tested negative on Thursday. The duo were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and this the first instance of a journalist being tested positive for COVID-19.