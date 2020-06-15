COVID-positive MLA put under home quarantine

TRS MLA from Jangaon constituency Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who drew criticism for getting admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus, was sent for home quarantine after doctors reviewed his condition.
Incidentally, senior officials on Monday stressed the need for keeping COVID-19 patients under home quarantine if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms which keeps hospitals beds free for patients in need of critical care.
Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office said the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines clearly state that patients without symptoms can be provided treatment at home.
Soon after the MLA was admitted to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad, Malkajgiri MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president A. Revanth Reddy mocked the State government’s claims on providing best care at Gandhi Hospital, the largest COVID isolation centre in the State.
Government hospital doctors have also expressed disappointment over political leaders not showing trust in services and facilities provided at Gandhi Hospital.
Besides Mr Reddy, Telangana’s COVID Expert Committee member Gangadhar, who tested positive on Sunday, is under home quarantine. He is a professor in Nephrology department at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.
