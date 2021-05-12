Hyderabad

COVID positive doc. dies a week after delivery

A 31-year-old paediatrician, who gave birth to a girl a week ago, died of COVID complications on Wednesday. Dr. Farah Niloufer was on COVID duty at Government Area Hospital, Gajwel, till she tested positive in May first week despite being in third trimester of pregnancy.

Her husband, Dr. Syed Abdul Majid, could barely put in words after getting the news of her death.

Hospital superintendent T. Mahesh said that Dr. Farah was also on vaccination duty and worked in the out-patient department. Her close friend Dr. Nazia Tabassum said that though they had urged her to take leave due to pregnancy, the paediatrician wanted to be on duty.

National secretary of Academy of Medical Speciality Dr. Sanjeev Singh Yadav said that a total of 21 doctors died in the State in the second wave, including Dr. Farah.

