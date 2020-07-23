COVID patients should get 24x7 attention: Eatala

HYDERABAD

23 July 2020

There is no scope for negligence, says Minister

The State government has exhorted medical authorities, especially superintendents of hospitals where COVID patients are being treated, to gear up and provide treatment on a 24x7 basis and ensure that those infected recover fast.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender accompanied by Health secretary Murtaza Rizvi and other senior officials, conducted a video conference on Thursday with superintendents of hospitals to review the facilities and treatment being provided to patients suffering from COVID-19.

He advised doctors and other personnel concerned not to leave anything to chance, as there was no scope for adopting a negligent attitude in providing treatment.

The Minister was particular about speedy diagnosis of the ailment so that steps could be taken to save lives. “Steps should be taken to set up isolation centres and ensure that necessary manpower, including sanitation workers, lab technicians, patient care providers and nursing staff, are deployed after duly obtaining permission from the government,” he said.

“Since oxygen is a key element in treating COVID-19 patients, the government has decided to supply the required oxygen cylinders. It is the responsibility of the medical personnel to instil confidence among patients. Unlike in normal times, when patients are accompanied by attendants, coronavirus patients will have none. The medical personnel should therefore take adequate care of such patients like family members and instil confidence in them,” he said.

“There should be enough health staff to cover three shifts to provide round-the-clock service to patients. These teams should have personnel with commitment who are prepared to respond any time. There is no scope for negligence in this regard,” he averred.

Mr. Rajender also said that the government was committed to provide facilities at all hospitals across the State on a par with Gandhi Hospital.

“Hospitals in Sircilla, Nagarkurnool, Miryalaguda and other places will have the same facilities,” he said.

The Health secretary wanted the officials to think about all dimensions on preparedness as “there is no scope for escape”. “Identify the bottlenecks and measures that should be taken to remove them,” he said.