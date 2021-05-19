Hyderabad

COVID patient goes missing

A 40-year-old man who had tested COVID positive went missing on Wednesday under the Keesara Police Station limits. He is a teacher and resident of Sathyanarayana Colony in Nagaram. He had got himself tested on May 16, and received the report on Tuesday. His brother approached the Keesara police and informed them that the patient had left the house at 8 a.m. on Wednesday on the pretext of getting COVID medicines and had not returned since. Police booked a missing case and are investigating.

