COVID patient ends life

HYDERABAD

11 August 2020 23:10 IST

A 60-year-old man, who tested COVID positive, was found dead in the bathroom of a private hospital at Malakpet where he was being treated.

According to police, the victim was from Karimnagar, and was admitted to the hospital on August 6. He was found hanging by hospital staff from the window in the bathroom on the fifth floor on Tuesday. Police suspect that anxiety after being tested positive led him to take the extreme step.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman committed suicide under the Jeedimetla Police Station limits late on Monday night over fears of being tested positive for coronavirus.

Police said that the woman fell sick around five days ago and was taken to a private hospital, where she was diagnosed with malaria. However, she was still worried that she could be COVID-19 positive.

She hanged herself at her house at Shapurnagar late on Monday night.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)